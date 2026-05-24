David Dhawan announces retirement from directing, KJo reacts

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David Dhawan/File image





"Yesterday I went to Davidji's celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film...I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart... here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire genre of films. A David Dhawan film spells entertainment," he wrote.



"What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as an inspiration . . .. He is loved and respected and celebrated by our fraternity... There's no opposing that!!! Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son ... David Dhawan. No 1 man always," he added.



Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release in theatres on June 5. It revolves around the five-year-old relationship between Jas (Dhawan) and Bani (Thakur) and their conflicting views on family planning. Jas is subsequently caught in a hilarious love triangle. -- PTI

Filmmaker Karan Johar got emotional after David Dhawan's retirement announcement and said he had a bittersweet reaction to the news.Dhawan announced his retirement from directing on Saturday at an event in Mumbai. His upcoming directorial, which features his son Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, will be his last film.Johar shared a note on his Instagram story on Sunday and said he is a filmmaker responsible for creating an entire genre of films.