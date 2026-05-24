David Dhawan announces retirement from directing, KJo reacts

Filmmaker Karan Johar got emotional after David Dhawan's retirement announcement and said he had a bittersweet reaction to the news.
Dhawan announced his retirement from directing on Saturday at an event in Mumbai. His upcoming directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
, which features his son Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, will be his last film.
Johar shared a note on his Instagram story on Sunday and said he is a filmmaker responsible for creating an entire genre of films.
"Yesterday I went to Davidji's celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film...I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart... here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire genre of films. A David Dhawan film spells entertainment," he wrote.
"What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as an inspiration . . .. He is loved and respected and celebrated by our fraternity... There's no opposing that!!! Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son ... David Dhawan. No 1 man always," he added.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release in theatres on June 5. It revolves around the five-year-old relationship between Jas (Dhawan) and Bani (Thakur) and their conflicting views on family planning. Jas is subsequently caught in a hilarious love triangle. -- PTI