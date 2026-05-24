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CJP founder Dipke's Maha residence given protection

Sun, 24 May 2026
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Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke/Courtesy X
Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke/Courtesy X
Police protection has been provided at the residence of Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke in MIDC Waluj area of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a senior official said on Sunday.

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged online last week and rapidly gained traction through memes and political commentary around unemployment, examination paper leaks and education-related issues.

"We have given round-the-clock general police protection to Abhijeet Dipke's residence located in MIDC Waluj area. This is to ensure there is no crowding at his place since the CJP issue is trending on social media right now," deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Atulkar said.

Atulkar denied the protection was due to threats, asserting that none of the police stations under his jurisdiction had received any formal complaint in this regard.

Incidentally, Dipke on Saturday alleged a sweeping crackdown on the digital movement, claiming all its social media accounts and its website have been taken down or compromised, leaving the group without access to any of its official platforms. -- PTI

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