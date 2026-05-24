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Chhattisgarh: Arms and explosives hidden by Maoists recovered in Kanker

Sun, 24 May 2026
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Security forces have recovered a cache of arms, explosives, and other Maoist-related materials during two separate operations along the Kanker-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police officials said on Sunday.

The government had earlier announced the successful eradication of decades-old Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh.

The operations were jointly carried out by personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), district police, Border Security Force (BSF) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) in sensitive forested and hilly areas, they said.

The police said the operations were conducted under the supervision of Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P., BSF and district police officials of Kanker and Narayanpur districts.

On May 22, security personnel launched a search operation in the forest area between Pallahur and Japmarka villages, under the Koilibeda police station limits, along the Kanker-Narayanpur border. -- PTI

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