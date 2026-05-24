HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CEC Gyanesh Kumar reviews SIR preparations in Uttarakhand

Sun, 24 May 2026
Share:
20:37
image
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reviewed the preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at a high-level meeting here on Sunday.

The review meeting took place at the State Guest House in Bijapur on the second day of the CEC's visit to Uttarakhand.

Kumar said the main objective of the SIR is to refine the voters' list by identifying absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate and foreign voters.

The CEC appealed to all voters to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and provide their latest passport-size photographs during the upcoming revision.

Chief Electoral Officer BVR C Purushottam delivered a detailed presentation during the meeting.

He informed the chief election commissioner that officials completed 89 per cent of the mapping during the pre-SIR phase in the state. The state completed preparations for printing the enumeration forms, Purushottam added.

The first phase of training for District Election Officers (DEOs), Deputy DEOs, and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) is complete. Training for BLOs and other field staff is currently underway across the state. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP sweeps Falta assembly repoll by over one lakh votes
LIVE! BJP sweeps Falta assembly repoll by over one lakh votes

IPL 2026, KKR vs DC Updates: Porel departs, DC one down
IPL 2026, KKR vs DC Updates: Porel departs, DC one down

Twisha given tearful adieu; family pins hopes on SC
Twisha given tearful adieu; family pins hopes on SC

A medical board from AIIMS Delhi will conduct a second post-mortem examination on former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, following her family's concerns about the initial autopsy and allegations of dowry harassment.

Archer Powers Rajasthan Royals Into IPL 2026 Playoffs
Archer Powers Rajasthan Royals Into IPL 2026 Playoffs

Jofra Archer's superb all-round showing helped Rajasthan Royals outclass Mumbai Indians to seal their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs, in Mumbai.

NEET leak: Pune principal held for sharing questions
NEET leak: Pune principal held for sharing questions

A Pune school principal, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, has been arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The CBI alleges she shared examination-related questions and content with students for money. The investigation revealed...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO