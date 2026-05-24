CEC Gyanesh Kumar reviews SIR preparations in Uttarakhand

20:37

The review meeting took place at the State Guest House in Bijapur on the second day of the CEC's visit to Uttarakhand.



Kumar said the main objective of the SIR is to refine the voters' list by identifying absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate and foreign voters.





The CEC appealed to all voters to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and provide their latest passport-size photographs during the upcoming revision.



Chief Electoral Officer BVR C Purushottam delivered a detailed presentation during the meeting.





He informed the chief election commissioner that officials completed 89 per cent of the mapping during the pre-SIR phase in the state. The state completed preparations for printing the enumeration forms, Purushottam added.





The first phase of training for District Election Officers (DEOs), Deputy DEOs, and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) is complete. Training for BLOs and other field staff is currently underway across the state. -- PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reviewed the preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at a high-level meeting here on Sunday.