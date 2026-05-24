CBSE extends last date for scanned copies of Class XII answers till Monday

22:41

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for students to apply for scanned photocopies of their evaluated answer books from May 24 to May 25 midnight, 2026.



The circular issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, reads, "In continuation of the circular dated 22.05.2026, and to provide adequate time to students for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, the last date has further been extended as follows: Original Last Date: 24.05.2026 Extended Date: 25.05.2026 (Mid Night)."



"Candidates are advised to avail of this extended timeline and submit their applications accordingly. All other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged," the circular further said.



The circular further stated that the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests shall be communicated soon. It is reiterated that on account of the Board's commitment to provide every student desirous of availing that facility, that portal shall remain open for at least two days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants. -- ANI