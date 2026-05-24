BJP way ahead in Falta repoll, CPM in 2nd place

15:14

Bharatiya Janata Party's Debangshu Panda was leading by a massive margin of more than 69,000 votes over his nearest Communist Party of India-Marxist rival after 15 rounds of counting on Sunday in the repoll to West Bengal's Falta assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission.



After 15 of the 21 counting rounds, Panda bagged 1,03,089 votes, establishing a lead of 69,673 votes over CPI-M candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi, who polled 33,416 votes.



Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla was placed third with 9,089 votes.



Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, who had announced two days before the repoll that he would not contest, trailed in the fourth place with 5,134 votes.



Khan had said he stepped aside in Falta's interest, and cited Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's promise of a special development package as a factor behind his decision.



The TMC, however, quickly distanced itself from Khan's move, calling it his "personal decision".



Counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements, an EC official said. -- PTI