BJP sweeps Falta assembly repoll by over one lakh votes

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The BJP on Sunday swept the repoll to Bengal's Falta assembly seat with a victory margin of more than one lakh votes in the constituency long seen as a citadel of the TMC, whose nominee slipped to fourth place and forfeited his deposit.



Polling 1,49,666 votes, the BJP's Debangshu Panda defeated his nearest rival, the CPI-M's Sambhu Nath Kurmi, by a margin of 1,09,021 votes. Kurmi secured 40,645 votes while the Congress' Abdur Razzak Molla finished third with 10,084 votes.



TMC's Jahangir Khan, once among the most talked-about faces of the Falta campaign, slipped to fourth place with just 7,783 votes and forfeited his deposit.



Two days before polling, Khan had announced that he was stepping aside "for Falta's interest", a move the BJP mocked as an attempt to "run away" from the battle.



However, since withdrawal of nomination was not possible at that time, his name remained on the EVMs.



The Falta assembly seat had been held by the TMC since 2011. The party retained the constituency in 2021 with around 57 per cent of the votes polled.



Sunday's verdict, however, marked a dramatic collapse in the party's support base. -- PTI