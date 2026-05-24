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Bengal to set up holding centres for illegal foreigners awaiting deportation

Sun, 24 May 2026
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The West Bengal government has directed all district magistrates to set up holding centres for apprehended foreigners and released foreign prisoners who are awaiting deportation or repatriation, in line with ministry of home affairs guidelines.

According to an official communication issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, districts have been asked to take necessary steps for housing individuals identified as staying illegally in the country, including those who have completed prison sentences and are awaiting deportation.

The directive, issued on May 23, 2026, instructs authorities to act as per the MHA framework on deportation and repatriation procedures for Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas found residing illegally in India.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari directed the state police officials to directly hand over Bangladeshi immigrants to Border Security Force (BSF), rather than presenting them in court.

Fencing work has begun along the India-Bangladesh border in the Phansidewa area of Siliguri subdivision after the West Bengal government handed over 27 kilometres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF), marking a key step toward strengthening border security in the region. -- ANI

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