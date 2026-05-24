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Bank staffer held for stealing Rs 8.7 cr from currency chest in Ahmedabad

Sun, 24 May 2026
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An employee of a public sector bank was arrested in Gujarat's Ahmedabad for allegedly smuggling Rs 8.7 crore out of an RBI currency chest and laundering the stolen money into properties and cryptocurrency, police said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused, Harsiddh Kadiyar, a junior custodian with the Bank of Baroda, who executed the multi-crore theft on January 13, after tracking him down to the Sola area on Friday, assistant commissioner of police D Division Hitendra Chaudhary said.

Kadiyar has been remanded in police custody until May 27, he said.

The official said that the accused was a junior joint custodian at the Bank of Baroda's Gandhi Road branch in the Kalupur area, which houses a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) currency chest.

According to the police, Kadiyar, along with two contract labourers, allegedly smuggled the cash out of the bank under the guise of disposing of used iron boxes. However, the boxes were allegedly filled with currency notes worth Rs 8.7 crore. -- PTI

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