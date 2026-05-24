Ammunition cache recovered from hideout in JK's Baramulla

13:32

Security forces have recovered a cache of ammunition from a hideout in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.



Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force launched a search and destroy operation in Nilsar orchards in the Chandoosa area of Baramulla on Saturday based on information about the presence of a hideout there, the officials said.



During the search, the security forces recovered 14 rocket-propelled grenades and nine boosters.



Police have taken cognisance of the matter and launched an investigation into it, the officials said. -- PTI