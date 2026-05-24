12 MPs, 4 par panels selected for Sansad Ratna Awards

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BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

As many as 12 MPs and four parliamentary committees have been selected for this year's Sansad Ratna Awards by a private organisation.



In a statement, the Prime Point Foundation said BJP's Jagdambika Pal (Uttar Pradesh), P P Chaudhary (Rajasthan), Nishikant Dubey (Jharkhand) and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra) are among the MPs chosen in the individual category.



Praveen Patel (Uttar Pradesh), Bidyut Baran Mahato (Jharkhand), Lumbaram Chaudhary (Rajasthan), Hemant Vishnu Savara (Maharashtra), Smita Uday Wagh (Maharashtra), Naresh Ganpat Mhaske (Maharashtra), Medha Vishram Kulkarni (Maharashtra), and Narhari Amin (Gujarat) have been recognised for outstanding performance in Parliament up to the end of the Budget session this year under various categories.



Four Parliamentary Committees have also won awards for their outstanding performance.



These are the Committee on Agriculture chaired by Charanjit Singh Channi, the Finance Committee chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Committee chaired by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and the Coal and Mines Committee chaired by Anurag Thakur.



Out of the award winners, Pal and Channi are former chief ministers, and Amin is a former deputy chief minister. -- PTI