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Rupee rises 63 paise to close at 95.73 against US dollar

Fri, 22 May 2026
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The rupee rose for the second consecutive session on Friday to close at 95.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on softening of crude oil prices and supposed intervention by the Reserve Bank.

Forex traders said markets found some comfort after comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that diplomatic talks linked to the Iran situation were moving in a constructive direction.

Moreover, positive domestic equities and a decline in US treasury yields also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.30 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday high of 95.30 and a low of 95.68 against the US dollar in intraday trade. -- PTI

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