Red alert issued as heatwave sweeps UP

09:42

The Meteorological Centre here has issued a red alert for 10 districts in the state for Friday, warning of 'severe' to 'very severe' heatwave conditions.



The alert has been issued for Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Bhadohi and Jaunpur districts, where severe heatwave conditions are likely during the day.



An orange alert has been sounded for 34 districts, including Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra.



The weather office has also issued a yellow alert for 17 districts, including Deoria, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Lucknow, Barabanki, and Ayodhya.



The MeT said maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius in eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours, while no major change is expected elsewhere during the week.



Under the warning classification issued by the weather office, a yellow alert means people should remain updated, as heatwave conditions may persist for two days.



An orange alert advises residents and authorities to remain prepared as severe heatwave conditions may continue for two days or heatwave conditions of varying intensity may persist for four days or more.



A red alert calls for immediate action as severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue for more than two days and pose a serious risk to public health.



An intense heat wave swept Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with Banda recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 47.6 degrees Celsius.



Prayagraj recorded 46.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Varanasi (BHU) at 45.6 degrees Celsius, Sultanpur and Hamirpur at 45.2 degrees Celsius each, Fursatganj at 45.1 degrees Celsius, and Jhansi at 44.8 degrees Celsius.



Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 29 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal.



The city reported maximum relative humidity of 59 per cent and minimum humidity of 15 per cent, according to the MeT.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all departments to remain on full alert and ensure measures to prevent heat-related illnesses, while instructing district administrations, hospitals, power and relief departments to maintain adequate stocks of medicines, beds, IV fluids, drinking water and round-the-clock ambulance services, besides ensuring preparedness against fires.



The India Meteorological Department has attributed the prevailing extreme conditions to the absence of any active weather system, clear skies leading to enhanced radiational heating and hot, dry westerly winds. -- PTI