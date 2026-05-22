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RBI to pay record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh cr to govt for FY26

Fri, 22 May 2026
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The Reserve Bank on Friday announced a record Rs 2.87 lakh crore dividend to the government for the 2025-26 financial year, providing financial leeway amid geopolitical challenges.

The dividend or surplus transfer for 2024-25 was Rs 2.69 lakh crore, 27.4 percent more than the payout in 2023-24.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had transferred Rs 2.1 lakh crore in dividends to the government for 2023-24 and Rs 87,416 crore for 2022-23.

The decision on the dividend payout was taken at the 623rd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

"The net income, before risk provision and transfer to statutory funds, aggregated Rs 3,95,972.10 crore in FY 2025-26 as against RS 3,13,455.77 crore in FY 2024-25," RBI said in a statement.

The Balance Sheet of the central bank expanded by 20.61 per cent to Rs 91,97,121.08 crore as on March 31, 2026. -- PTI

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