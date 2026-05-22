HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RBI Board May Approve Rs 2.8-3.3 Trillion Surplus Transfer On Friday

Fri, 22 May 2026
Share:
09:13
image
The central board of the Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to meet on Friday to decide on the surplus transfer to the government for 2025-2026 (FY26), with economists expecting the payout to exceed FY25's record dividend of Rs.2.7 trillion.

Economists expect the dividend transfer to be in the range of Rs.2.8 trillion to Rs.3.3 trillion, supported by higher interest income and the possibility of lower provisioning towards contingency reserves.

"We expect the RBI dividend to come in the range of Rs.2.8 trillion to Rs.3.3 trillion this year, depending on the level of capital they use. Higher interest income and a potentially lower buffer requirement could support a larger payout compared to last year's Rs.2.7 trillion dividend," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said the dividend could come in at Rs.3 trillion to Rs.3.2 trillion this year, mainly due to the contingency buffer requirement. He said the drivers of the surplus this year would differ from FY25, when higher earnings from deployment of foreign exchange reserves had boosted the payout.

 Under the RBI's Economic Capital Framework, the central bank is required to maintain the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) within a range of 4.5 to 7.5 per cent of its balance sheet. The RBI's central board had raised the CRB to 7.5 per cent in FY25 from 6.5 per cent in FY24.

"It's currently at 7.5 per cent, while the range is 4.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent. If they lower it and decide to keep it at 7 per cent, they could release more money. Last year they got a lot of payments on their forex reserves deployment because reserves had risen and they were invested in treasuries. That kind of thing may not be there this time," Sabnavis added.

A report by IDFC FIRST Bank estimated the RBI dividend at around Rs.2.7 trillion, supported by interest income on foreign securities and rupee securities, although gains from foreign exchange transactions are expected to be lower than last year.

The report added that provisioning requirements are likely to increase due to a sharp expansion in the RBI's balance sheet during FY26, driven by open market operations, revaluation gains on foreign currency reserves, and higher gold prices.

The Union Budget for FY27 budgeted dividend income from the RBI and public sector financial institutions at Rs.3.2 trillion.

-- Anjali Kumari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red alert issued as heatwave sweeps UP
LIVE! Red alert issued as heatwave sweeps UP

US, Iran 'very close' to peace deal, Hormuz in focus
US, Iran 'very close' to peace deal, Hormuz in focus

The United States and Iran are engaged in indirect talks aimed at developing a framework for a possible agreement, according to Iran's ISNA News Agency. Intensive mediation efforts are underway, but it remains uncertain whether a final...

Punjab man uses CCTV network to spy on Army for Pakistan
Punjab man uses CCTV network to spy on Army for Pakistan

A resident of Pathankot, Punjab, has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan-based handlers, transmitting live feeds of army and paramilitary movements.

US pauses Taiwan arms sale to save munitions for Iran war
US pauses Taiwan arms sale to save munitions for Iran war

The United States has paused a proposed USD 14 billion arms sale to Taiwan due to concerns about maintaining sufficient munitions for potential conflicts, particularly in light of the ongoing situation with Iran.

Israel fears surprise Iran attack amid peace talks
Israel fears surprise Iran attack amid peace talks

Amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations, Israel is on high alert, fearing a potential surprise missile and drone attack from Iran targeting Gulf countries and Israel, according to intelligence officials.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO