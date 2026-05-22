RBI Board May Approve Rs 2.8-3.3 Trillion Surplus Transfer On Friday

09:13

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to meet on Friday to decide on the surplus transfer to the government for 2025-2026 (FY26), with economists expecting the payout to exceed FY25's record dividend of Rs.2.7 trillion.



Economists expect the dividend transfer to be in the range of Rs.2.8 trillion to Rs.3.3 trillion, supported by higher interest income and the possibility of lower provisioning towards contingency reserves.



"We expect the RBI dividend to come in the range of Rs.2.8 trillion to Rs.3.3 trillion this year, depending on the level of capital they use. Higher interest income and a potentially lower buffer requirement could support a larger payout compared to last year's Rs.2.7 trillion dividend," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.



Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said the dividend could come in at Rs.3 trillion to Rs.3.2 trillion this year, mainly due to the contingency buffer requirement. He said the drivers of the surplus this year would differ from FY25, when higher earnings from deployment of foreign exchange reserves had boosted the payout.



Under the RBI's Economic Capital Framework, the central bank is required to maintain the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) within a range of 4.5 to 7.5 per cent of its balance sheet. The RBI's central board had raised the CRB to 7.5 per cent in FY25 from 6.5 per cent in FY24.



"It's currently at 7.5 per cent, while the range is 4.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent. If they lower it and decide to keep it at 7 per cent, they could release more money. Last year they got a lot of payments on their forex reserves deployment because reserves had risen and they were invested in treasuries. That kind of thing may not be there this time," Sabnavis added.



A report by IDFC FIRST Bank estimated the RBI dividend at around Rs.2.7 trillion, supported by interest income on foreign securities and rupee securities, although gains from foreign exchange transactions are expected to be lower than last year.



The report added that provisioning requirements are likely to increase due to a sharp expansion in the RBI's balance sheet during FY26, driven by open market operations, revaluation gains on foreign currency reserves, and higher gold prices.



The Union Budget for FY27 budgeted dividend income from the RBI and public sector financial institutions at Rs.3.2 trillion.



-- Anjali Kumari, Business Standard