Power supply disrupted in parts of central, south Mumbai

23:59

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It caused considerable discomfort to residents already reeling under hot and humid weather conditions.



"The disruption was reported at around 9.25 pm after transformer number 2 and 3 at Kings Way receiving station tripped due to an air trip fault. Power supply was affected in Dadar, Wadala and Parsi Colony areas, leaving several residents without fans and air-conditioners," the official said.



Repair work was underway, he said, adding it was likely to take around four hours to restore supply.





A power supply disruption was also reported in Girgaon Chowpatty and Gamdevi areas in south Mumbai, after a fire broke out in a transformer of a High Voltage Distribution Board, another official said. -- PTI

Electricity supply was disrupted in parts of central Mumbai on Friday night after a technical fault at a BEST receiving station in Dadar, an official said.