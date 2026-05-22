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Power supply disrupted in parts of central, south Mumbai

Fri, 22 May 2026
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Electricity supply was disrupted in parts of central Mumbai on Friday night after a technical fault at a BEST receiving station in Dadar, an official said.

It caused considerable discomfort to residents already reeling under hot and humid weather conditions.

"The disruption was reported at around 9.25 pm after transformer number 2 and 3 at Kings Way receiving station tripped due to an air trip fault. Power supply was affected in Dadar, Wadala and Parsi Colony areas, leaving several residents without fans and air-conditioners," the official said.

Repair work was underway, he said, adding it was likely to take around four hours to restore supply.

A power supply disruption was also reported in Girgaon Chowpatty and Gamdevi areas in south Mumbai, after a fire broke out in a transformer of a High Voltage Distribution Board, another official said. -- PTI

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