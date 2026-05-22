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Police file first charge sheet in TCS harassment case

Fri, 22 May 2026
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The Nashik police on Friday filed the first charge sheet in connection with the alleged instances of sexual harassment, exploitation and religious conversion at the TCS unit in Nashik.

The Special Investigation Team of the police filed the 1,500-page charge sheet before the sessions court in a case registered at Deolali Camp police station against Danish Ejaz Sheikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan and Matin Majid Patel.

The police arrested a total of eight persons in nine FIRs.

Matin Patel, a corporator of the AIMIM, is accused of harbouring Nida Khan at his house in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when she was absconding.

The charge sheet invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 64 (rape), 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), 46 (abetment), 75 (sexual harassment), 318 (4) (cheating), 299 (hurting religious feelings), 249 (harbouring offender) along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. -- PTI

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