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Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 3' earns over Rs 40 crore at box office

Fri, 22 May 2026
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Drishyam 3, featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, has earned Rs 43.37 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and released in theatres on May 21. 

It collected Rs 18.37 crore gross and Rs 15.85 crore nett at the domestic box office. 

The overseas collection of the film stands at Rs 25 crore, according to the trade tracking website Sacnilk.

Drishyam originated as a 2013 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal and its sequel came out in 2022.  

The previous installments were also directed by Joseph.

The success and acclaim of Drishyam led to its remake in several  languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin) and Sinhalese.

The Hindi version, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat and headlined by Ajay Devgn, also turned out to be a hit at the box office.

Mohanlal thanked his fans for the response to his film. The actor shared a post on his X handle on Thursday, which featured the film's poster and said the film was made with immense love and gratitude. 

Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving," he wrote in the caption. -- PTI

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