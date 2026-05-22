Hospital prepared for 2nd autopsy on Twisha: Forensic head at AIIMS Delhi

23:17

The head of the forensic medicine department at AIIMS Delhi on Friday said the hospital is prepared to conduct a second autopsy on actor-model Twisha Sharma following a Madhya Pradesh high court order in the alleged dowry death case.



Head of the department, Dr Sudhir Gupta, said that he learnt about the court direction through media reports and is awaiting an official order.



"Once we receive the order, either a team of doctors will be sent to Bhopal or, if arrangements are made to shift the body to AIIMS Delhi, the post-mortem will be conducted here. Either way, we are prepared to do the needful in the interest of justice," Gupta told PTI.



The body of 33-year-old Twisha is currently kept at the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal, he said.



The high-profile dowry death case saw fast-paced developments on Friday with police taking custody of Twisha's husband, who was on the run for more than a week, and the Madhya Pradesh high court ordering a second autopsy by a specialised AIIMS Delhi team as requested by her family. -- PTI