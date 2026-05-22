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HC issues notice to Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law

Fri, 22 May 2026
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The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notice to ex-judge Giribala Singh, booked for the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma allegedly due to dowry harassment, on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail in the case.

Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma and the MP government have filed pleas in the HC seeking quashing of the anticipatory bail given to Giribala Singh by a Bhopal court.

The single bench of Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh has fixed the hearing in the case for May 25.

Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

After her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, police registered an FIR under sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of Dowry Prohibition Act against the deceased's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

On Thursday, the Bhopal police had issued the third and final notice to Giribala Singh for recording of statement in the case.

Bhopal police commissioner Sanjay Kumar had told PTI that the department would move the courts for cancellation of her bail if she did not cooperate with regards to the notice.  -- PTI

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