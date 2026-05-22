HC allows 2nd autopsy of Twisha Sharma by AIIMS team

15:39

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday permitted a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, her family members said.



The HC has allowed the petition filed by Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma, their lawyer Ankur Pandey told PTI.



He said the high court has directed the state government to make arrangements for a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to be flown to Bhopal.



The family approached the high court two days after a lower court turned down their plea for a second autopsy.



Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs.



While her postmortem was done at AIIMS Bhopal, her family had sought a second autopsy, citing discrepancies.