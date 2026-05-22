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Fire breaks out at commercial building in Ahmedabad; 50 rescued

Fri, 22 May 2026
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A fire broke out in a commercial building in Ahmedabad, prompting a large-scale rescue operation during which 50 people were evacuated from the structure on Friday, an official said.

The blaze erupted on the third floor in Tower B of the 11-storey Solitaire Building in the Makarba area in the afternoon, said S B Jadeja, divisional fire officer of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services.

Around 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and around 50 occupants were evacuated from the building, the official said.

One person was hospitalised after inhaling toxic smoke during the incident, the official said.

Efforts to completely douse the fire are underway, he said. -- PTI

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