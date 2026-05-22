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BSE Sensex top gainers today

Fri, 22 May 2026
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Stock markets recovered on Friday with the benchmark Sensex closing higher by nearly 232 points following buying in blue-chip bank shares amid positive global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 231.99 points, or 0.31 percent, to settle at 75,415.35. 

During the day, it surged 627.61 points, or 0.83 percent, to 75,810.97.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 64.60 points or 0.27 percent to end at 23,719.30.

Hopes of progress in the US-Iran peace negotiations added to markets' optimism, analysts said.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Trent, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major winners.

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