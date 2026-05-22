HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BRS alleges delay in arrest of Union minister Bandi Sanjay's son in POCSO case

Fri, 22 May 2026
Share:
16:33
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar/File image
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar/File image
Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son was not arrested in the POCSO case for nine days due to a tacit understanding between him and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He claimed that Bageerath was arrested only after the Telangana high court refused to grant him an interim protection from arrest.

"Is there any instance of an accused in a POCSO case not being arrested for nine days? What is the understanding between both of you? Why did the Chief Minister save him (Bageerath)?" asked the BRS leader, while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad.

Reacting to the charges, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao had earlier alleged that the BRS was trying to defame the saffron party over the POCSO case against the Union minister's son.

He said the BJP would take action against Sanjay Kumar if he had committed any wrongdoing, but maintained that he had done nothing wrong.

Noting that seeking anticipatory bail is a legal right, Rao said the Union minister's son surrendered before the police after his plea was rejected. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RBI to pay record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh cr to govt
LIVE! RBI to pay record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh cr to govt

HC allows 2nd autopsy on Twisha Sharma by AIIMS team
HC allows 2nd autopsy on Twisha Sharma by AIIMS team

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma, a Noida woman who allegedly died due to dowry harassment. The family sought the second autopsy citing discrepancies in the first postmortem report.

US-Iran draft deal ready, proposes sanctions relief
US-Iran draft deal ready, proposes sanctions relief

A potential agreement between the United States and Iran, including a comprehensive ceasefire and gradual lifting of US sanctions, may be announced soon, according to reports. The agreement aims to de-escalate tensions and establish a...

NCERT book row: SC modifies order banning academics
NCERT book row: SC modifies order banning academics

The Supreme Court has modified its previous order regarding three academics involved in a controversial NCERT textbook chapter on corruption in the judiciary, allowing government bodies to make independent decisions about their...

TN cabinet expansion: More DMK allies join Vijay govt
TN cabinet expansion: More DMK allies join Vijay govt

AM Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu from IUML and VCK respectively were sworn in as ministers in Tamil Nadu, increasing the number of allies in the TVK government. This marks the first time representatives from both parties have been inducted...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO