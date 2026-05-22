HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal SIR: Tribunals dispose of 6,581 appeals so far

Fri, 22 May 2026
Share:
15:56
image
The SIR-linked appellate tribunals in West Bengal have disposed of only 6,581 cases, around 0.26 per cent of the nearly 25 lakh appeals filed against decisions taken by judicial officers during the electoral roll revision exercise, official data showed on Thursday.

Of the cases decided by 12 of the 19 tribunals till May 14, 4,043 appeals were allowed, meaning names of nearly 61.5 per cent of disposed cases made it back to the electoral rolls, while 1,267 were rejected, according to the EC data.

The status of over 1,200 remaining cases among the disposed matters was not immediately clear from the data.

The tribunals were constituted on March 20, following Supreme Court directions to establish an appellate mechanism for grievances arising out of the revision process.

Kolkata North and Kolkata South together accounted for 1,777 disposals, making up around 27 per cent of the total cases decided so far.

The tribunal handling the two electoral districts was headed by retired Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, who resigned on May 7, citing personal reasons. More than 51,000 appeals remain pending in the two districts.

Murshidabad and Malda, which recorded large numbers of appeals and deletions during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, reported comparatively low disposal figures.

Murshidabad saw 112 appeals disposed of out of more than 6.29 lakh filed, while Malda recorded 185 disposals against over 5.26 lakh pleas.

According to officials, hearings were conducted through both online and offline modes, though physical appearances remained limited.

The number of disposed appeals has risen to around 10,000, although updated official figures are yet to be released, they said.

"The appellate process follows the Supreme Court directives, and we are making every effort to ensure eligible electors receive an opportunity to present their cases," a senior Election Commission official said.

Another EC functionary said the revision exercise was aimed at improving the integrity of the electoral rolls.

"The Special Intensive Revision was undertaken to address discrepancies and ensure greater accuracy and transparency in the voters' list," the official said.

The Supreme Court had on February 20 directed judicial intervention in the revision exercise, observing a trust deficit between the Election Commission and the then West Bengal government over the preparation of electoral rolls.

Acting on the apex court's directions, the Calcutta High Court recommended around 700 judicial officers to examine cases flagged during the revision process. These officers scrutinised appeals of more than 60 lakh electors identified through the EC's verification process for alleged inconsistencies in identity-related documents.

Ahead of the assembly elections held on April 23 and 29, over 27 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the verification exercise. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RBI to pay record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh cr to govt
LIVE! RBI to pay record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh cr to govt

HC allows 2nd autopsy on Twisha Sharma by AIIMS team
HC allows 2nd autopsy on Twisha Sharma by AIIMS team

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma, a Noida woman who allegedly died due to dowry harassment. The family sought the second autopsy citing discrepancies in the first postmortem report.

US-Iran draft deal ready, proposes sanctions relief
US-Iran draft deal ready, proposes sanctions relief

A potential agreement between the United States and Iran, including a comprehensive ceasefire and gradual lifting of US sanctions, may be announced soon, according to reports. The agreement aims to de-escalate tensions and establish a...

NCERT book row: SC modifies order banning academics
NCERT book row: SC modifies order banning academics

The Supreme Court has modified its previous order regarding three academics involved in a controversial NCERT textbook chapter on corruption in the judiciary, allowing government bodies to make independent decisions about their...

TN cabinet expansion: More DMK allies join Vijay govt
TN cabinet expansion: More DMK allies join Vijay govt

AM Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu from IUML and VCK respectively were sworn in as ministers in Tamil Nadu, increasing the number of allies in the TVK government. This marks the first time representatives from both parties have been inducted...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO