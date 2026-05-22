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A little bit of movement in Iran peace talks: Marco Rubio

Fri, 22 May 2026
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio/File image
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio/File image
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that discussions aimed at halting the conflict with Iran have shown "some slight progress," while simultaneously echoing Washington's dissatisfaction with its NATO allies.

Speaking to journalists during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden, the top American diplomat noted that there has been "some slight progress" in negotiations. He also reiterated US President Donald Trump's "disappointment" regarding the current stance of the trans-Atlantic alliance.

Elaborating on the diplomatic efforts during a press interaction in Helsingborg, the Secretary of State maintained a cautious tone regarding the breakthrough.

"There's been some slight progress. I don't want to exaggerate it," Rubio said at a press conference in Helsingborg. "There's been a little bit of movement, and that's good."

On Washington's core strategic demands, Rubio emphasised that the American stance remains firm on halting Tehran's nuclear ambitions and ensuring unhindered maritime access.

Rubio also said that the Islamic Republic was "trying to convince Oman to join them" in setting up a system to charge money from ships traversing the blockaded waterway.

Condemning the proposed maritime transit fees, the US Secretary of State underlined that there is "not a country in the world that should accept that" scheme. -- ANI

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