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'35 vessels transited through Hormuz with our permission': Iran's IRGC Navy

Fri, 22 May 2026
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As many as 35 vessels, including cargo carriers and oil tankers, successfully navigated through the strategic maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz over the last 24 hours, according to Iran's state media reports citing a formal declaration by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.

In an official communique detailing the maritime traffic, the elite naval wing of the Iranian armed forces stated that "35 ships, including oil tankers and container vessels, have transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours."

The IRGC Navy further clarified the operational protocols governing the heavily monitored international shipping lane.

Elaborating on the procedural compliance maintained by the passing fleet, the maritime force noted that "these movements took place with the permission of and coordination with the IRGC Navy."

This significant uptick in daily vessel transits directly follows the traffic recorded yesterday, when a total of 31 commercial vessels traversed the vital maritime corridor, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency, citing an earlier official announcement by the IRGC Navy. -- ANI

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