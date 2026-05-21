Vijay expands cabinet, Cong ministers join TN govt

11:22

Nearly two weeks after forming government, the maiden Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Cabinet was expanded on Thursday with the inclusion of 23 new members, including two Congress MLAs, in the C Joseph Vijay-led ministry.



Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers.



This comes after the Chief Minister recommended inducting 23 MLAs into the Council of Ministers, a proposal that was approved by the Tamil Nadu Governor.



TVK MLAs, including Srinath, S Kamali, C Vijayalakshmi and R V Ranjithkumar were initially sworn-in as ministers.



The Cabinet expansion marks the Congress' return to government in Tamil Nadu after decades as the Dravidian majors -- the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, have never accommodated allies, including the national party that has aligned with both the parties at different points of time.



The first non-Congress government in post-independent India was ushered in by Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder C N Annadaurai in 1967 when he led the party to a stupendous win against the then ruling Congress.



On Thursday, Congress legislators S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan will take oath as ministers, All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal had said on Wednesday.



TVK top leader and Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday urged the Congress, VCK and IUML to join the government and said it was the wish of Chief Minister Vijay.



Viswanathan was elected from Melur (Madurai) and Rajesh Kumar won from Killiyoor segment (Kanyakumari). -- PTI