Umar Khalid moves HC seeking 15-day interim bail

21:05

Activist and former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has moved the Delhi high court seeking interim bail for 15 days from May 22 to June 5 and setting aside the trial court order dated May 19, which rejected his plea for temporary release in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.



The appeal, filed under Section 21(4) of the National Investigation Agency Act, states that Khalid seeks interim bail to attend the Chehlum ceremony of his deceased maternal uncle and to take care of his 62-year-old mother, who is scheduled to undergo lump excision surgery on June 2.



The matter is slated to be heard tomorrow before the High Court. In the appeal, Khalid has challenged the findings of the trial court, which had observed that his uncle was not an "immediate relation" and that his mother could be cared for by other family members. The plea argues that these findings are "incorrect and unsubstantiated" and contrary to the material on record.



Khalid has contended that he shared a "special bonding" with his late uncle since childhood and could not seek bail at the time of the death because the uncle passed away on a Friday evening and was buried the next day, leaving insufficient time for his lawyers and family to obtain instructions from him inside Tihar Jail. -- ANI