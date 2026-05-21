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Tehran reviews latest US proposal for peace

Thu, 21 May 2026
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As United States President Donald Trump continues to hold out a threat to Iran to commit to a peace deal, fast paced diplomatic developments continue in West Asia.

Iranian state-run agency Nour News on Thursday quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying 'we have received US views and are reviewing them'.

Tehran says the proposal from the American side has been delivered via the Pakistani mediators.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry, Pakistan continues to mediate exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington, DC, adding that several rounds of communication have taken place based on Iran's original 14-point framework.

In the latest round of meetings, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian met with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsen Naqvi on Wednesday. While reviewing the latest regional developments and bilateral relations, they discussed and exchanged views on the latest status of indirect talks between Iran and the United States and the process of following up on agreements and diplomatic consultations.

It was earlier reported that there is a possibility of a concrete deal coming about this time with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir also scheduled to travel to Iran to make an announcement.

Meanwhile in his talks with the Pakistan Interior Minister, the Iranian President reviewed the latest regional developments and the process of diplomatic consultations related to the Iran-US talks, and appreciated the Pakistani government's positions and efforts in supporting stability and constructive regional interactions.

The latest round of diplomatic negotiations follows a stern message from US President Trump who called on Iran to show intent on sealing a deal.

"It's right on the borderline, believe me. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers -- it would have to be a complete 100% good answers," Trump told reporters on Wednesday (local time) at the joint base Andrews.

This was followed by another sharp rhetoric from Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor who presented Iran with a fate accompli.

"Iran has a choice to make: they can either agree to a piece of paper that is satisfactory to the United States, or they can face a punishment from our military the likes of which has not been seen in modern history. That's the choice they face," Miller said while speaking to Fox News.

The situation in West Asia is tethering on the brink of renewed conflict even as multiple stakeholders push to close out a deal that will deescalate the situation.  -- ANI

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