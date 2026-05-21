Tamil Nadu sets up dedicated ministry for Artificial Intelligence

15:38

The Tamil Nadu government established a dedicated ministry for Artificial Intelligence, making it the second state, after neighbouring Kerala, to create a separate ministry.



Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam legislator R Kumar, who won from Velachery Assembly constituency, was administered the oath as minister by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Chennai on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.



He has been allocated Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services portfolios.



The move comes shortly after the Kerala government announced a similar dedicated ministry focusing on AI. -- PTI