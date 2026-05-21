Suvendu aide murder case: CBI secures release of wrongfully arrested man

22:41

A visual of the seized vehicle by the police of the alleged suspect involved in the reported murder of Chandranath Routh, PA to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the release of Raj Singh, who had been wrongfully arrested by local police in the murder case of West Bengal Chief Minister PA, Chandranath Rath.



According to the CBI sources, the agency itself filed an application in court, stating that Raj Singh had no involvement in the case. Upon conducting its own investigation, the CBI discovered that Raj Singh was the wrong person, and the arrest of the incorrect individual was a result of a mix-up in identification.



Furthermore, the CBI and Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested one more accused in the Chandranath Rath murder case following a tip-off shared by the agency. The accused has been booked under the Arms Act, and weapons were also recovered during the operation, according to CBI sources.



Earlier on Wednesday, the CBI arrested a fifth accused in the murder case. The accused, Vinay Rai, was arrested in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.



Rath, who had worked in the Indian Air Force, was shot dead near Madhyamgram on May 6 late at night. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. -- ANI