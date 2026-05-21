Shots at fired at Canada's PIO cricket chief's home

21:57

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The home of Indian-origin president of Canada's cricket governing body has been attacked by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday, according an Associated Press report.



There is no report of injuries in the gun attack on the residence of Arvinder Khosa, who confirmed the firing incident, the report said quoting a local media.



Khosa was elected as the Cricket Canada chief this month.



Gunshots were fired at his house in Surrey at 4:40 am on Wednesday, the report said, adding that at least five bullets hit the door, windows and exterior of the house.



The motive of the attack is linked to extortion said the police adding that the investigation into the incident is underway.