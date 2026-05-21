Rahul Gandhi files revision petition in defamation case in UP's Sultanpur

20:20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved a revision petition in a sessions court in Sultanpur against an order passed by a lower court in an ongoing defamation case, giving a fresh turn to the proceedings.



Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla said on Thursday that complainant Vijay Mishra, a local Bharatiya Janata Party member, has challenged the lower court's order rejecting his plea seeking collection of certain samples as evidence in the case.



The revision petition is currently pending before the court of additional district judge-V, he said.



The sessions court has fixed May 30 for hearing on the revision plea and has also summoned the relevant records related to the matter, Shukla said.



Meanwhile, the next hearing in the original defamation case before the MP/MLA special court has been scheduled for June 17, he said.



The revision petition has been filed against the lower court's May 2 order, by which an application moved by the complainant's counsel seeking collection of samples as evidence was rejected.



Advocate Santosh Pandey had sought time from the court to file the revision petition, citing non-availability of a certified copy of the order.



The defamation case was filed in October 2018 by Vijay Mishra. -- PTI