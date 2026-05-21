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Punjab local polls: EVMs dispatched from Rajasthan to Punjab, EC tells HC

Thu, 21 May 2026
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The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been dispatched from Rajasthan to Punjab for the May 26 local body elections in the state.

The information was given during the hearing of a petition, challenging the Punjab State Election Commission's decision of holding the elections for municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats through ballot papers.

Polling for 104 municipal bodies including eight municipal corporations in Punjab will be held on May 26. The counting of votes will take place on May 29.

During the hearing on Thursday, the EC's counsel informed the court that EVMs have been dispatched from Jaipur on the morning of May 21 and shall be handed over to the Punjab State Election Commission (SEC) at Mohali (SAS Nagar) or at Chandigarh tonight.

According to an affidavit of the Punjab chief electoral officer, the SEC is required to furnish to the EC the details of point of delivery as well as the particulars of the concerned officials authorised to take possession of the EVMs.

It is incumbent upon the SEC to furnish the requisite particulars including the details of the officer(s) authorized to receive and collect the said EVM machines, along with all other relevant logistical and administrative details, the EC informed the high court.

In a letter dated May 20 and addressed to the chief electoral officers of Punjab and Rajasthan, the EC approved the allocation of 6,300 BU (ballot unit) and 5,980 CU (control unit) EVMs. -- PTI

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