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Pakistan PM Sharif to visit China from May 23 to 26

Thu, 21 May 2026
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19:39
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif/File image
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif/File image
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China from May 23 to 26, during which he will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

Sharif is visiting at the invitation of Li, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Guo said Sharif's visit will be an important high-level exchange between the two countries. 

The two sides have kept close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, effectively safeguarded their common interests, and promoted regional peace, stability and development, he said.

China expects both sides to take this visit as an opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen all-round cooperation and jointly write a new chapter in building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, Guo said.

On Thursday, Xi also greeted his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi said in this message that "China and Pakistan are good friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners linked by mountains and rivers and sharing weal and woe."

Since establishing diplomatic relations 75 years ago, "the friendship between China and Pakistan has always remained rock-solid and unbreakable", the Chinese leader was quoted as saying. -- PTI

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