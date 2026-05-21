NEET-UG leak: NTA chief appears before Parl panel

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Amidst growing concerns over alleged irregulaties in the NEET, examination process, triggered by the recent paper leak, the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Abhishek Singh on Thursday appeared before a Parliamentary committee to provide a detailed briefing on the NEET-UG paper leak and the steps being taken to reform the examination process.



Education secretary Vineet Joshi was also present during the deliberations that began at 11 am and went on for about 5 hours.



Sources said the standing committee members asked about the NEET-UG paper leak and ways to make the NTA test process more robust. They asked about the computer- based test infrastructure, frequency, duration of test and other parameters as NEET-UG, one of India's most important entrance examinations. shifts to computer-based testing from next year.



Speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, stated that the meeting went off very well and that they received input from all the members.



Noting that all members are "very concerned" about issues discussed, such as the NTA exam, and mentioned he "can't go into details" regarding specifics at this time.



Regarding future plans and when the findings would be presented, that "it depends" and concluded by saying "let's see" when asked about the date of the next meeting. -- ANI