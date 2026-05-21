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Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models from June

Thu, 21 May 2026
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Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will hike prices of its vehicles across models by up to Rs 30,000 from June 2026, citing inflationary pressures and an adverse cost environment.

The company has decided to increase prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model, it added.

"For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures," the company said.

However, it further said, "With inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible."

Maruti Suzuki India currently sells a range of vehicles from entry-level S-Presso to premium utility vehicle Invicto priced between Rs 3.49 lakh and Rs 28.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the recent past, company officials had hinted at the possibility of price hikes due to rising costs, specially commodities. -- PTI

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