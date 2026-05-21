Manipur: 4 UNLF cadres nabbed, large store of looted weapons seized

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He further said that associates of the cadres opened fire at security forces, resulting in a brief exchange of fire.



The police official said, "The Manipur police launched a special operation on 20th May 2026 at Lamdeng under Lamsang PS. During the operation, two active cadres of UNLF (P), namely Heishnam Thomas Singh of Mayang Imphal Kokchai and Arambam Tomtom Singh of Lamshang Heibongpokpi Mayai Leikai, were apprehended along with one INSAS LMG, three INSAS LMG magazines, and 14 live rounds. This is suspected to be stolen, and it is under verification of where it was looted from. While the arrest process was going on, associates of the cadres at the security forces resulted in a brief exchange of fire." -- ANI

A joint team of the Manipur police, the Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a special operation apprehended four cadres of the armed group United National Liberation Front-Pambei (UNLF-P) and seized a large cache of weapons, including looted police weapons from the Lamshang area in Imphal West.The cache of seized weapons include an INSAS LMG, three INSAS LMG magazines, and 14 live rounds, an official said on ThursdaySuperintendent of police Imphal East Shivanand Surve told ANI that the seized weapons are suspected to have been stolen, and a probe is underway into the area from where they were looted.