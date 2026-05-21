Jharkhand: 27 Maoists surrender before police in Ranchi

23:09

In a major success for security forces in Jharkhand, 27 Maoists, including several senior commanders, surrendered before the police on Thursday, the police said.



The surrendered cadres, owing allegiance to the last active politburo member of the CPI-Maoist, Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, included 25 members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and two members of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP).



The surrender took place in the presence of Jharkhand Director General of Police Tadasha Mishra and senior officials of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).



This is considered to be one of the largest surrenders, while a hunt is on for Besra who operates in Saranda and Kolhan regions, officials said.



"Twenty-seven Maoists, wanted in a large number of cases, surrendered before the police under 'Operation Navjeevan'. A total of 22 Maoists were killed, 44 arrested and 29 surrendered in 2026. We appeal to the remaining few to return to the mainstream," DGP Mishra said.



Mishra said combined efforts by security forces to eliminate extremism will continue in the state, and the 27 Maoists who surrendered on Thursday will be rehabilitated with full support. -- PTI