'Ghar wapasi': 200, including pastor, return to 'original faith' in Chhattisgarh

23:57

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Around 200 people, including a pastor who allegedly used to organise religious conversion in forest villages of Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district, returned to their "original faith" during a cultural and religious programme organised in Buchipara village under the Pandariya assembly constituency, said BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra.



The programme, organised for the "Ghar Wapasi" of these tribals under the leadership of Bohra, witnessed participation from tribal families belonging to villages Chhirha, Piparha, Kulhidongri, Jamunpani, Nagadbara and Navapara at the Cultural Pride Conference and Felicitation Ceremony, which was held as part of an awareness campaign focused on cultural identity, tribal traditions and social unity in the forest regions of the constituency. -- ANI