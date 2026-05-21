HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Ghar wapasi': 200, including pastor, return to 'original faith' in Chhattisgarh

Thu, 21 May 2026
Share:
23:57
File image
File image
Around 200 people, including a pastor who allegedly used to organise religious conversion in forest villages of Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district, returned to their "original faith" during a cultural and religious programme organised in Buchipara village under the Pandariya assembly constituency, said BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra. 

The programme, organised for the "Ghar Wapasi" of these tribals under the leadership of Bohra, witnessed participation from tribal families belonging to villages Chhirha, Piparha, Kulhidongri, Jamunpani, Nagadbara and Navapara at the Cultural Pride Conference and Felicitation Ceremony, which was held as part of an awareness campaign focused on cultural identity, tribal traditions and social unity in the forest regions of the constituency. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Pulwama attack kingpin Hamza Burhan shot dead in PoK
Pulwama attack kingpin Hamza Burhan shot dead in PoK

Hamza Burhan, a key suspect in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Burhan, a commander of the Al Badr terror group, had been living undercover as a teacher in PoK.

LIVE! First world Big Cat Alliance Summit in Delhi postponed
LIVE! First world Big Cat Alliance Summit in Delhi postponed

Parl panel grills NTA officials over NEET paper leak
Parl panel grills NTA officials over NEET paper leak

Members of Parliament questioned top National Testing Agency (NTA) officials about the NEET-UG paper leak, with the NTA stating the CBI is investigating the matter. The parliamentary panel also discussed measures to prevent future leaks...

Cockroach Janata Party's X handle withheld, founder starts new account
Cockroach Janata Party's X handle withheld, founder starts new account

Cockroach Janata Party, which according to Dipke had 201,000 followers on X, came about following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant using "parasites" and "cockroaches" while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking...

West Bengal govt mandates Vande Mataram in madrassas
West Bengal govt mandates Vande Mataram in madrassas

The West Bengal government has mandated the singing of 'Vande Mataram' at assembly prayers in all madrassas with immediate effect. This decision follows a similar directive for all schools in the state and aims to bring uniformity in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO