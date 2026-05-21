HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CJI asks all HCs to conduct hearings online, most agree

Thu, 21 May 2026
Share:
12:33
Supreme Court of India. Pic: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Pic: ANI
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday said he has asked all high courts across the country to conduct hearings online and most of them have already implemented it.

The observation came when a lawyer mentioned a plea before a bench headed by the CJI seeking an urgent hearing of her plea that all Delhi courts should go online.

"I have already requested the chief justices. Most have already implemented. It has to be a voluntary exercise by both the Bar and the Bench," CJI Kant said.

The lawyer told the apex court that in her plea, she has sought directions to all district courts to conduct hearings online for three months in the interest of the nation.

The CJI then said, "District courts are the domain of high courts. District courts are in the administrative domain of HCs. Let them take call... I have requested them for district courts also."

On Monday, CJI Kant had requested the chief justices of all the high courts to conduct hearings online on Mondays and Fridays for the time being to reduce avoidable expenditure in the wake of the West Asia crisis.

On May 15, the top court decided to hear cases exclusively through video conference on Mondays and Fridays, and judges "unanimously resolved" to encourage car pooling arrangements amongst themselves in order to ensure optimum fuel utilisation.

The move came following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut down avoidable expenditure due to the West Asia crisis.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CJI asks HCs to conduct hearings online, most agree
LIVE! CJI asks HCs to conduct hearings online, most agree

Vijay expands cabinet, Cong ministers join TN govt
Vijay expands cabinet, Cong ministers join TN govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expanded his Cabinet, inducting 23 more legislators as ministers, including two from the Congress party, marking their return to governance in the state after nearly 60 years.

Modi shares glimpses of Italy visit, 'Melody moment'
Modi shares glimpses of Italy visit, 'Melody moment'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy concluded with the elevation of India-Italy relations to a Special Strategic Partnership, focusing on enhanced cooperation across various sectors.

US shuts India-based call centre defrauding Americans
US shuts India-based call centre defrauding Americans

US authorities have shut down an India-based call centre operation that allegedly defrauded hundreds of elderly Americans of millions of dollars through tech support scams, following a years-long investigation.

'Congress Made A Mistake In Going With DMK'
'Congress Made A Mistake In Going With DMK'

'If Congress had aligned with the TVK before the election, we would have won almost a two-thirds majority.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO