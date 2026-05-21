Assam CM Sarma takes oath as MLA

11:05

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took oath as an MLA on the first day of the new assembly.





Pro tem Speaker Chandra Mohan Patowary administered the oath to Sarma for the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

Sarma took his oath in the Assamese language. Patowary said, "All the members can take an oath in any recognised language they wish to. They can submit their oath copies to the assembly office."After the CM, the other MLAs have started taking oath in different languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and Sanskrit.The National Democratic Alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured a sweeping mandate in the assembly polls, winning a record 102 seats in the 126-member House.The BJP alone bagged 82, while the AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.The Congress and Raijor Dal, who were part of a six-party opposition alliance, won 19 and two seats respectively.The All India United Democratic Front and Trinamool Congress fought as single entities and have two and one MLA, respectively. --