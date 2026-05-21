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Air India flight declares full emergency at Delhi airport

Thu, 21 May 2026
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23:24
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An Air India flight declared full emergency at Delhi airport following a suspected engine fire on Thursday evening, according to media reports.

The Bengaluru-New Delhi AI 2802 flight was towed away soon after landing at the Delhi airport. There were 171 passengers on board the Airbus A320 aircraft, the report said.

Later an Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident. 

"We are aware of an incident involving flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on 21 May 2026. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew are safe," the spokesperson said.

"We are currently gathering additional information and are working closely with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be shared as more details become available," the spokesperson said.

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