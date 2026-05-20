Welcome my friend: Meloni shares selfie with Modi

08:34

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, welcoming him to Rome.





Sharing an earlier picture with Modi that was taken at the Colosseum, Meloni wrote, 'Welcome to Rome, my friend!.'

Earlier, Modi, who is on a five-nation tour, landed in Italy on Tuesday.He was received at the airport in Rome by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. This is the final leg of his tour.'Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them,' Modi posted on X.'This visit will focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation, especially focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also be visiting the Headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and strengthening India's commitment to multilateralism as well as global food security,' the post read.'Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy,' Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.'India and Italy share a longstanding and multifaceted partnership. The visit is set to add new momentum to the India-Italy partnership,' Jaiswal added.Modi had previously visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit.Before arriving in Rome, the prime minister was in Oslo, Norway, where he participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit. --