HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Welcome my friend: Meloni shares selfie with Modi

Wed, 20 May 2026
Share:
08:34
image
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, welcoming him to Rome.

Sharing an earlier picture with Modi that was taken at the Colosseum, Meloni wrote, 'Welcome to Rome, my friend!.'

Earlier, Modi, who is on a five-nation tour, landed in Italy on Tuesday. 

He was received at the airport in Rome by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. This is the final leg of his tour.

'Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them,' Modi posted on X.

'This visit will focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation, especially focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also be visiting the Headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and strengthening India's commitment to multilateralism as well as global food security,' the post read.

'Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister  @narendramodi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy,'  Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

'India and Italy share a longstanding and multifaceted partnership. The visit is set to add new momentum to the India-Italy partnership,' Jaiswal added.

Modi had previously visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit.

Before arriving in Rome, the prime minister was in Oslo, Norway, where he participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Welcome my friend: Meloni shares selfie with Modi
LIVE! Welcome my friend: Meloni shares selfie with Modi

Will end war very quickly: Trump after Senate resolution
Will end war very quickly: Trump after Senate resolution

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran is eager to make a deal and predicted a sharp decline in oil prices due to abundant supply, amidst a Senate resolution to limit his war powers in Iran.

US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets in Iran war
US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets in Iran war

A Congressional Research Service report reveals that at least 42 US aircraft were lost or damaged during Operation Epic Fury, targeting Iran, with costs estimated to reach USD 29 billion.

Indian official found dead at Chattogram mission in B'desh
Indian official found dead at Chattogram mission in B'desh

An Indian High Commission official in Chattogram, Bangladesh, was found dead inside the mission premises. The deceased has been identified as Naren Dhar, who was serving as an Assistant Protocol Officer. Police suspect a possible cardiac...

The Boy Who Makes World-Class Bowlers Look Ordinary
The Boy Who Makes World-Class Bowlers Look Ordinary

Fans are travelling from across cities just to be in the stadium on days Rajasthan Royals play -- on the off-chance they get to watch him bat.Television numbers spike the moment he walks out to the crease.And there's a pattern that have...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO