UGC-NET June 2026 application deadline extended

22:51

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination till May 23.



In a post on X, the agency said the last date for submission of application forms has been extended from May 20 to May 23, up to 10 am.



The last date for payment of examination fee has also been extended till May 23 up to 11:50 pm.



The correction window for editing particulars in the application form will now remain open from May 25 to May 27 till 11:50 pm, instead of the earlier schedule of May 22 to May 24.



"The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC-NET June 2026," the agency said.



It said the decision was taken in continuation of its April 29 public notice regarding submission of online application forms for UGC-NET June 2026 for award of Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as assistant professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.



The NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC-NET June 2026, enabling the aspiring candidates to apply, the agency said. -- PTI