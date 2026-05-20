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Twisha Sharma died due to hanging, says autopsy

Wed, 20 May 2026
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The post-mortem report of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who died in Bhopal earlier this month, has concluded that the cause of death was 'ante-mortem hanging by ligature', while also documenting multiple simple injuries on different parts of her body caused by blunt force.

The autopsy, conducted at the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS Bhopal, stated that Twisha was found hanging from a gymnastic ring rope on the terrace of her home at around 10.26 pm on May 12. She was declared dead shortly after midnight on May 13.

According to the report, a double reddish patterned ligature mark was found running obliquely around the upper third of the neck.

The skin beneath the mark was described as dry, hard and 'parchmentised', while the ligature mark was incomplete at the back of the neck.

The report also recorded several signs consistent with asphyxia, including facial congestion, bluish discolouration of the ears and fingernails, and petechial haemorrhages in the right eye.

Apart from the ligature injuries, the autopsy documented multiple ante-mortem injuries on other parts of the body.

These included abrasions on the left side of the neck, bruises on the left upper arm, left forearm, right wrist and right ring finger, along with a 2 cm x 2 cm bruise beneath the scalp in the left frontoparietal region.

During internal examination, doctors found two small bruised patches in tissues beneath the ligature mark. The lungs showed 'Tardieu's spots', a finding commonly associated with asphyxiation.

Congestion was also noted in the brain, lungs and stomach lining.

The report further noted that the uterus was enlarged and contained reddish-grey friable tissue, suggesting retained decidual tissue.

It mentioned a history of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) performed one week before her death.

The medical board concluded that while hanging was the cause of death, the other injuries appeared to be simple antemortem injuries caused by blunt force.

The report added that blood, viscera, nail clippings and hair samples had been preserved and sent for toxicology and DNA examination at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to rule out intoxication and assist further investigation.

Meanwhile, police said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and local teams are continuing efforts to apprehend the accused in the case.  -- ANI

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