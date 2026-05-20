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Trying to get fertilisers from 28 nations: Chouhan

Wed, 20 May 2026
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Amid supply disruption triggered by the war in West Asia, India is facing difficulties in procuring fertilisers from the global market, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

He urged states and farmers to adopt organic farming and drought-resistant crops to protect soil health and tackle emerging climate challenges.

"Fertilisers are not easily available in the international market. The government is trying hard to procure them from wherever they are available," he told mediapersons on the sidelines of the Eastern Zonal Agriculture Conference in Bhubaneswar.

The minister said India could procure fertilisers from 28 countries and the Centre was in talks with all of them. 

The global supply situation has become challenging due to geopolitical tensions and disruption arising from the conflict in West Asia.

"Although we have sufficient stocks for the upcoming kharif season, farmers have been requested to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers. They should try natural farming in at least a portion of their farms. States must ensure that subsidised fertilisers are not diverted to any other sector or misused," he said. 

To shield farmers from rising fertiliser costs and maintain supplies during the sowing season, Chouhan said the Union Cabinet approved Rs 41,534 crore for nutrient-based fertiliser subsidies. 

-- Hemant Kumar Rout, Business Standard

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