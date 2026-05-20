Trump to attend G-7 meet in France in June

08:47

US President Donald Trump will attend the G-7 meeting in France from June 15-17 to discuss artificial intelligence, trade, and the fight against crime, US media outlet Axios reported.



The G7 meeting, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, is scheduled to be held a day after Trump's 80th birthday, which will be celebrated with UFC cagefights at a specially erected arena on the White House lawns.



Axios, quoting a White House official, said that the G-7 meeting won't produce actual signed deals but instead seeks to build consensus on which future agreements can be based.



Though Iran will likely be on the agenda, Trump is expected to talk more about business, particularly linking US aid with trade that 'are mutually beneficial for both investor and recipient nations', Axios reported.



Trump is expected to speak on promoting the adoption of AI tools developed in the US, agreeing to reduce China's hold over critical mineral supply chains, fighting drug smuggling and illegal immigration, promoting US exports, reducing regulatory barriers and increasing energy production - particularly of fossil fuels.



Macron, during his visit to India in February, also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G-7 summit, which will be held at Evian-les-Bains in the French Alps. -- PTI