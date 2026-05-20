Sharad Pawar's party rules out merger with Sunetra-led NCP

17:32

Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde on Wednesday said the issue of merger with the ruling NCP is over, ruling out any future discussion amid renewed speculation triggered by a meeting between party chief Sharad Pawar and NCP leader Sunil Tatkare.



After attending a party meeting chaired by Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) state unit president said the focus is on strengthening the party organisation and intensifying public agitations under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.



The meeting took place against the backdrop of reports of internal strife in the ruling NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wherein party veterans Tatkare and Praful Patel have apparently been sidelined. Tatkare met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai last week.



Pawar, who heads the NCP (SP), chaired the key party meet to discuss the political situation in the country and Maharashtra and formulate strategies to revive the party.



Shinde said discussions were held with MPs, MLAs, and leaders who had contested elections, office-bearers and party workers on building the party as a strong opposition force under Pawar's leadership.



"There is no question of any merger (with ruling NCP). The issue of the merger is completely over now. I had said this earlier, and I am repeating it again -- there will be no such discussion in future," Shinde added.



The Nationalist Congress Party, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar (now deceased) joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government with several MLAs loyal to him, and took oath as deputy CM. The Election Commission recognised the breakaway faction as the real NCP.



Shinde said several leaders, elected representatives and workers expressed their views during the party meeting and stressed the need to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.



Referring to criticism that some leaders were not visible among the people or during agitations, Shinde said the party leadership had taken note of such concerns and would give priority to workers actively involved in organisational work and protests.



He said the party would aggressively raise issues such as the NEET examination controversy, inflation, rise in cooking gas prices and fuel-related problems through agitations along with MVA allies- Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.



Responding to a query, Shinde said meetings between Pawar and other political leaders should not be viewed from a different angle, noting that many leaders have been associated with Pawar for years.